DC FanDome 2021 Event Trailer Reveals Black Adam Preview And More!

The DC FanDome released a trailer to prepare fans for the news of its upcoming movies, series, games and comics that will be highlighted in the 2021 edition. Among the attractions is Adão Negro, a feature film centered on the villain/anti-hero starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, whose first scene was revealed through a brief glimpse of the character in a dark spot lit by lightning.

Details about the film’s plot are still scarce, however, it is known that the title should introduce the Justice Society into DC’s cinematic universe. Some actors who will be members of this classic team also appear in the preview, such as Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell and Aldis Hodge — in the roles of Mr Fate, Cyclone and Hawksbill respectively. In addition to these, the cast will feature Noah Centineo as the Smash-Atom.

DC FanDome 2021: more news about the event

The DC celebration trailer also brought new content from The Flash — with the new look of Barry Allen, played by Ezra Miller, and Sasha Calle as Supergirl. In addition to that, movies that will soon hit theaters appear with a certain prominence, such as The Batman — despite not having new scenes — and backstage of the Aquaman sequel.

As for television productions, the video featured series from The CW — Superman & Lois, Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow — and HBO Max — in particular, Peacemaker, Titans and Doom Patrol. In addition, some animations were introduced, such as Aquaman: King of Atlantis and the new seasons of Harley Quinn, Batman: Caped Crusader and Young Justice.

In other media, the event promises to bring news about releases in comics and games inspired by the publisher’s characters. In the latter case, there is an expectation for more information from Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, shown in the preview. DC FanDome 2021 will take place on October 16th.