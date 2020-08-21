DC FanDome 2020: schedules, how to watch live

The most massive event of the year for DC Comics lovers will take place on August 22. We tell you how to follow it online and everything we will see.

The 2020 DC FanDome is here. On August 22 and 23 is the date burned by fans of the comic universe of Warner Bros., DC Comics, which for fans of the world of video games seems equally essential because we are going to know the new Rocksteady, among other surprises. Here we review the schedules, how to see it live, games and movies.

Schedule and how to watch it live: when is the DC FanDome 2020?

The first thing we must make clear is that the DC FanDome, which this year will be one hundred percent digital due to the COVID-19 crisis, will feature two major events. The first will be this Saturday, August 22, starting at 7:00 p.m. (CEST); the second, on September 12, so there are still a few weeks left for that other.

The first event of the DC FanDome will be focused on the most anticipated contents of the event under the name of Hall of Heroes. It will be there where we see news from movies like Wonder Woman 1984, The Flash, Black Adam, The Suicide Squad, Zack Snyder’s Justice League and other surprises; all this added to a surprise panel along with the two new DC video games: Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Confirmed games: Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Gotham Knights, meanwhile, is the new work from Warner Bros. Games Montreal, authors of Batman: Arkham Origins. In this case we will have to wait very little, since the panel will be this August 22 at 7:30 p.m. in Spain.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is new from Rocksteady, the fathers of the Batman Arkham trilogy. All the news of the title will be known from 02:00 am on August 23 in Spain; that is, on the night from Saturday to Sunday.



