DC: David Ramsey will return to Arrowverse as Jonh Diggle

David Ramsey will reprise his character, John Diggle, on the Arrowverse. According to Deadline, the actor will participate in Supergirl, The Flash and Batwoman, in addition to the new series Superman & Lois. Ramsey will also participate as an unconfirmed character in Legends of Tomorrow.

In addition to returning as an actor, he will also take the helm of five episodes of DC series, including Superman & Lois and Supergirl. Ramsey had previously directed two episodes of Arrow, in the seventh and eighth season. Those were his only jobs as a director so far.

At the end of Arrow, John Diggle moved to Metropolis after finding an emerald ring, probably the power ring worn by the Green Lanterns in DC Comics comics. With that, the mysterious role that the actor will assume in Legends of Tomorrow may be that of Green Lantern.

“I continue to marvel at the legacy these series have had on television and have been blessed for almost a decade by being part of them, both in front and behind the cameras,” said Ramsey. “To say that I am incredibly excited to return to the Arrowverse would be an understatement. I can’t wait to continue telling these stories ”.

In addition to Arrow, Ramsey participated in The Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow as John Diggle on the broadcaster The CW. He also starred in Dexter and Blue Bloods, a CBS police series starring Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg.



