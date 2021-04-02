DC cancels New Gods movie and Aquaman spin-off

The next releases from Warner Bros. and DC Films are moving forward without Ava DuVernay’s New Gods and James Wan’s Aquaman spin-off, The Trench.

In a statement sent firsthand to the Hollywood Reporter, DC and Warner said that, as part of the company’s catalog for years to come, the projects will not move forward.

New Gods, which DuVernay has been developing with comic book writer Tom King since 2018, would have brought to the screen the comic book characters created by the late and legendary artist Jack Kirby. DuVernay, however, remains at DC and is currently working on the Naomi series for the CW.

The Trench, in turn, would have been a horror project with a plot derived from Aquaman and focused on the group of deadly amphibious creatures seen in the 2018 film. Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald wrote the script, which Wan was developing as a producer with the collaborator. Peter Safran. Wan also remains at DC as he prepares to shoot Aquaman 2 for the studio later this year.

Projects are being archived, but, like many comic book characters, they may come to life in the future. DC Films, led by President Walter Hamada, is leaving the door open to revisit these properties in the future, although direct sources from the company have made it clear that the company would not have a place for these productions in the years to come. Therefore, the executives believed that it was better not to leave the filmmakers involved in the development of the films without a clear end in sight.

DC is currently building an interconnected universe in which projects can be on either the big or small screen, with films like James Gunn’s Suicide Squad, which will light up the HBO Max series Peacemaker, starring John Cena, and The Batman, scheduled for March 4, 2022, by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, creating his own production focused on the Gotham police department.

Other projects to be launched in 2022 and 2023 include Warner’s Black Adam with New Line, due July 29, 2022 and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with a release date of June 2, 2023, as well as Blue Beetle, Batgirl, Supergirl, Green Lantern Corps and Super-Shock, produced by Michael B. Jordan.