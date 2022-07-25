DC Boss Gives Honest Thoughts On Whether SnyderVerse Recovery Can Happen

Although comic book movies can be seen everywhere, none of them had such an unprecedented life as in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. After the theatrical version failed to resonate with either critics or the public, fans campaigned for years about Snyder’s version. After its release, the focus was on restoring the SnyderVerse, and the D.C. boss spoke honestly about whether this could have actually happened.

The long-awaited release of Justice League by Zack Snyder revealed the original intentions of the blockbuster director in all its four-hour glory. But it also sowed the seeds of a narrative that would seem to have played out during its two planned sequels. While some fans are still hoping to see Warner Bros. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, DC Comics marketing director Jim Lee recently offered a discouraging update. As he shared in a video on Twitter from Comic-Con in San Diego,

I work on projects that are in development. I think Snyder Cut embodied Zack’s vision, and it was a really interesting story, but we have no plans to work on this material. I was happy to contribute to the promotion of other things, and it was funny to see these things appear, because I did it many years ago. I actually thought it was erased, but they kept it in storage.

Well, that’s it. It seems DC has no plans to continue the story that Zack Snyder planned after “Justice League.” While this probably won’t stop some hardcore fans from hoping, it’s definitely a dose of reality as to what’s actually possible for the shared universe.

Jim Lee’s comments are sure to disappoint many people who are waiting to see what Zack Snyder has in store for his two Justice League sequels. Unfortunately, the theatrical version’s dismal box office and critical performance put an end to these plans. Since then, the shared universe has largely avoided major crossover events, although that will change with the release of Andy Muscetti’s “Flash.”

As mentioned earlier, Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” included a number of narrative germs that were supposed to show what would happen in the sequels. A new episode of Knightmare showed a motley team that will try to fight Superman in an apocalyptic reality. A Martian Hunter was also introduced, and it was hinted that Dr. Ryan Choi would become an Atom. Snyder also tried to include Jon Stewart’s Green Lantern, but the studio abandoned this concept because there are plans to bring in a Green Lantern Corps. to life.

Although the SnyderVerse is not coming to life, Zack Snyder’s influence on the DCEU continues to be felt as we see the actors he has assembled continue their roles. Among them are Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Ben Affleck.

The next DC movie to hit theaters is “Black Adam,” which will be released on October 21. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.