Dazzling Selena Gomez with a cute red lipstick!

New buzz for the sublime Selena Gomez! The pretty brunette is revealed in pictures with a pretty red lipstick from her brand Rare Beauty.

Followed by more than 202 million fans on her Instagram account, Selena Gomez continues to make the buzz. Sharing us more and more make-up totals of her brand Rare Beauty, she therefore delights her fans.

Indeed, in recent months, the young woman has become a professional make-up and almost makes us green with jealousy! Making up her doe eyes and her luscious mouth to perfection, how not to crack?

In fact, today, Selena Gomez shares a new portrait of her with us. Made up by the famous Hung Vanngo, watch how super hot and sexy she is:

SELENA GOMEZ GETS MAKE UP BY FAMOUS HUNG VANNGO AND LIGHTS THE CANVAS ON FIRE

Unsurprisingly, Selena Gomez shows off with a perfect pout! With her angelic face, her perfectly painted red mouth is creating a buzz and panicking internet users!

Indeed, makeup artist Hung Vanngo took to Instagram this afternoon to share a portrait of the pop star! Unveiling to us a meticulous application of a bright red (Lip Souffle Matte Cream in Inspire) taken from its own Rare Beauty line, it is simply sublime!

True to the theme of enduring glamor, Vanngo has therefore gone for everything fresh and striking. Brushed eyebrows and lashes frame Selena Gomez’s warm shadow dusted lids with a touch of apricot blush.

Do you want to reproduce her make-up? So here are the products you need at Rare Beauty: “Liquid Touch Lightweight Foundation – 190w; Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer – 170w; Pencil and gel for brow harmony – cool brown; Positive light liquid luminizer – Mesmerize; Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush – Almost Apricot; Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream – Inspire; Always An Optimist 4 in 1 Mist. “