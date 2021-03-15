Dazz announces the $ 1.4k worth of player seats

Dazz announced, on Monday (15), the launch in Brazil of an armchair aimed at players. The Total Confort Gamer Sofa is already on sale on the company’s website with prices starting at $1,499.90.

According to the company, the unusual item is recommended mainly for those who play on consoles or smartphones. The piece has a reclining system with footrest and a wooden structure covered in corino, is 1 meter high, 68 cm wide and 85.5 cm deep and still weighs 25 kg.

“With this launch, Dazz is reaffirming its commitment to innovation, quality and technology, while ensuring that game lovers can have all the necessary comfort to play on consoles and mobile phones, as well as gamers who play on PC” , said Francisco Andrade, CEO of the brand.

Victor Torok, the company’s marketing coordinator, said the launch fills a market gap for people who like to play games more comfortably and reaffirms Dazz’s commitment to the video game market.

Despite being an armchair, the Gamer Total Confort Sofa is in the “gamers chair” sector on the company’s website. The category even registered an increase of 314% in sales last year, according to Dazz.

