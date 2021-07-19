DayZ: minimum and recommended requirements to play on PC

DayZ has been among the most popular survivals on the web for years. We tell you the minimum and recommended requirements to play it on PC. DayZ is the sensation of the moment. The new event headed by IlloJuan has once again placed it in the forefront of today. For veterans of the PC video game it will not take them by surprise. The title developed by Bohemia Interactive is part of the wave of games that catapulted multiplayer survival to fame in recent years.

If you are one of those who the success of DayZ caught you too late and now you want to join, then we leave you with the requirements that your computer must meet in order to play it.

Minimum and recommended requirements in DayZ

The list of minimum and recommended requirements responds to those published on your official profile on Steam. You should know that not everything is strictly followed, that is, there is a certain margin in each component. Being below the minimum that is required does not mean that you can not start it, especially if what is below is the GPU. You can control the settings to act the way you want.

If you have any questions you can always read the official Steam forums, where the community shares their opinion on the teams.

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4430

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD R9 270X

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 16 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Requires internet connection

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD R5 1600X

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 580

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 25 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Requires internet connection