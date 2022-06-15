Daytime Emmy Predictions for 2022: Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series

The 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards showcases a love for younger performers. Every year, performers of soap opera actors aged 25 and younger are recognized in this category. Famous names such as Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jonathan Jackson received the coveted award. One lucky person will add his name to the list this year.

A look at the nominees for the Daytime Emmy Award 2022 in the nomination “Outstanding Young Artist”

The list of nominees for the Daytime Emmy Award 2022 in the nomination “Young artist” is very diverse. The Main Hospital is in the lead, three of its actors scored nods. Nicolas Chavez is nominated for the role of Spencer Cassadine, and William Lipton is nominated for the role of Cameron Webber. Their former co-star Sidney Mikayla received a second nomination for the role of Trina Robinson.