Days Gone will be released for PC in May! Check out gameplay

Days Gone, Sony announced today (15) the release date of Days Gone on PC and more news about the version for computers, announced in February. The PlayStation exclusive will be released on Steam and Epic Games Store on May 18 for R $ 199.90.

The arrival date on the computers was announced with a trailer, which also shows some of the news that will be available only in the computer version of Days Gone. While the content of the game is the same, the PC edition comes with some technical improvements.

PC gamers will be able to play Days Gone on ultrawide displays, with a 21: 9 aspect ratio, and use a super-resolution photo-capture mode. In addition, the game comes to computers with an unlocked frame rate and visual improvements, such as a higher level of detail in the scene, more rendering distance and more realistic foliage.

The pre-sale of Days Gone on PC is now open on Steam and Epic Games Store. Below, you can find the minimum and recommended requirements to face the game on the computer:

Minimum requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300 3.5GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB available space

Recommended Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K 3.5GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 3.5GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB available space

Other notes: Although not required, the use of an SSD is recommended