Days Gone PC release date has been announced

Days Gone, developed by Bend Studios, was released exclusively for the PlayStation console. Days Gone team announced last month that they will make an improvement for the PC version. However, he did not give an exact date. Publishing Sony, in a statement made today, clearly shared the release date of the computer version of the game. Here are all the details about the Days Gone PC version:

Days Gone PC details

Days Gone, developed by Bend Studios and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is an open world action adventure game. There are zombie armies and human groups as opponents in the game. The game, in which all these groups are struggling to survive, has been played since the first day it was released.Console owners experienced the Days Gone game, which debuted in 2019, firsthand. Now it’s time for the PC version.

Sony has released a first look video for the PC version of Days Gone. Graphics and environmental details came to the fore in this video he published. Sony and Bend Studios announced that the game will be available on PC on May 18th. The game is now available for pre-order on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

You can see the trailer video published below:

Details revealed a new trailer that gives a brief glimpse of the PC version of Days Gone. However, Sony has yet to make a comprehensive statement for the PC version of the game.

You can check the published system requirements for the PC version of the game below:

Minimum PC specifications

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit.

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K @ 3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300 @ 3.5GHz.

RAM: 8 GB.

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB).

DirectX: 11.

Storage: 70GB.

Additional Notes: Although not required, an SSD is recommended for storage.

Recommended PC features