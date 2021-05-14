Days Gone on PC: 28 Minutes of Gameplay Running at 4K / 60fps

Days Gone: The adaptation of the exclusive title of PlayStation 4 introduces improvements in computers, but does not add neither ray tracing nor DLSS.Traveling by motor through a United States devastated by a zombie epidemic is what Deacon St. John, the protagonist of Days Gone, awaits. The SIE Bend Studio title, which until now was exclusive to PS4 and PS5, will be the second PlayStation video game to receive a PC version. The media have already been able to access a review version, so videos have started to appear. GameSpot has shared a 28-minute gameplay, showing what the port looks like in 4K / 60fps.

The compatible version has been adapted to 21: 9 ultra-wide monitors, while also focusing on reaching 60 fps, just like the improved version on PlayStation 5. Of course, various graphic settings have also been introduced, that will allow the user to take advantage of the hardware in which it moves. It can be played with both the PS5 DualSense controller and DualShock 4, as well as other third-party controllers. It comes with all the DLC and the same Photo Mode that we could already enjoy on the console.

No DLSS or ray tracing

What has also been confirmed is that they have not implemented ray tracing technology. Nor will you benefit from DLSS on NVIDIA graphics cards, although the latter does not seem completely out of the question, since on the FAQ page they use the expression “for the moment.” Be that as it may, we will tell you how the conversion is in our analysis, as always.

Days Gone was released in 2019 for PS4. Recently, Bend Studio released a patch that improves the gaming experience on PS5. However, everything seems to indicate that the possible sequel is not underway, despite the fact that the developer began working on the project. As Bloomberg has learned, Sony decided not to give the green light to the second installment.