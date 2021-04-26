Days Gone: Get a Free Dynamic Theme For PS4 For a Limited Time

Days Gone: The makers of Days Gone are offering a free dynamic theme for PS4 for a limited time. Redeem the code to tie it to your profile at no additional cost.Bend Studio, creators of Days Gone, are offering a dynamic theme for PS4 at no additional cost. In it we can see how a building is gradually covered with snow, one of the scenarios where you fight against waves of infected. The redemption code is only available during April 26.

Days Gone, on the way to PC: system requirements

The exclusive so far for PS4 will arrive on PC on May 18. This version will take advantage of some of the features demanded by the computer community, such as support for ultra-wide monitors, high refresh rates, and more. It will follow in the footsteps of Horizon Zero Dawn, the first PlayStation Studios first to recently debut on the platform.

Although there are still several weeks until its launch, we already know some functions that it will incorporate. We can configure the full graphic options, in addition to having keyboard and mouse support, Dualshock 4, DualSense and other third-party controllers. It will be accompanied by the photo mode, which has already made its appearance in the PS4 edition and the one compatible with PS5.

We also know the minimum requirements and recommend necessary to run it. You will have to have a system similar to those discussed below.

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core [email protected] or AMD FX [email protected]

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Free storage: 70 GB; SSD is recommended

Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core [email protected] or Ryzen 5 [email protected]

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Free storage: 70 GB; SSD is recommended