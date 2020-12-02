Days Gone directors leave Bend Studio

John Garvin, one of the oldest members of the studio, has decided to embark on a new career path, as has Jeff Ross.

SIE Bend Studio returned in 2019 with a video game for desktop platforms. After the Siphon Filter years, the studio had specialized in Sony laptops, with titles such as Uncharted: The Golden Abyss or Resistance: Retribution. Days Gone was launched as one of the great PS4 exclusives, but some of those responsible have announced their farewell. Both John Garvin, creative director and scriptwriter, and Jeff Ross, game director, have said goodbye on social networks.

Garvin was one of the studio’s great veterans, joining the team in the 1990s, which is why he worked on those early PlayStation titles. “Hi everyone, quick announcement: I haven’t said this before for various reasons, but I am no longer at Bend Studio and have been away for over a year. Since the launch of Days Gone, I have focused on personal projects, ”he wrote in an extensive thread.

The creative has explained that he needed a break from the video game industry, since during all these years he has focused on trying to grow the studio. In addition, Garvin has led all of the developer’s projects since Siphon Filter. Words of thanks have not been lacking for people like Shuhei Yoshida or Christopher Reese, nor for the fans who have accompanied him throughout all these years.

Jeff Ross, meanwhile, will cease to be a member of the study this week. “This is my last week at PlayStation and Bend Studio,” he reports. “I am incredibly proud of all the games I have been able to do, but I am also looking forward to tackling the new challenges that lie ahead. I will announce my plans later, but I will move to Chicago when the COVID issue is calmer. ”

Days Gone is one of the titles that has been adapted to PS5 with graphical and performance improvements. In fact, the title runs at 60fps on this platform.



