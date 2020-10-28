Days before the election, tension escalates in the USA!

Tensions are rising in the USA shortly before the presidential elections to be held on November 3. There was a verbal debate between those who support President Donald Trump and his opponents in the city. As the tension increased, the windows of Trump’s lawyer Giuliani’s vehicle were shattered in the fight with fists flying.

One week before the 59th presidential election in the USA, tensions are increasing.

Finally, the crossing of Jews for Trump members for hundreds of vehicles in Manhattan and Brooklyn areas of New York caused protests by opponents of Trump.

THEY ATTACKED THE CONVOY OF TRUMP SUPPORTERS

Images of a large number of people throwing eggs and stones at vehicles decorated with US flags and Trump 2020 posters and smashing banners on cars spread across social media.

While a fight broke out between the two groups, the images of police taking the fighters in custody in Times Square were also reflected on social media. Opponents of Trump shouted “Fascists” at the other group, while others shouted “New York hates you”.

.GIULIANI’S VEHICLE’S WINDOWS BREAKED

It was stated that Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who passed through the region during the events, was also the target of the demonstrators protesting the President. It was seen that the windows of the vehicle that Giuliani was in were shattered by the stones thrown.

Speaking to the press after the incident, Giuliani said, “I would like to have a campaign ad set up to ask people who to choose for this incident. Those who could not put these two words together, or these gentle Jews who did nothing but exercise their right to say that they support Donald Trump?” said.

MITING MARATHON OF CANDIDATES WITH 1 WEEK TO THE ELECTIONS CONTINUES

One week before the 59th presidential election in the US, Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump is holding a rally in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska, and Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden is holding a rally in Georgia.

Competing to secure a second term in the USA, which is counting days for the presidential elections, President Trump and former Vice President Biden continue their fieldwork, especially in critical states.

Donald Trump’s first stop yesterday was Michigan. In his speech here, Trump emphasized that China is responsible for the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) epidemic and stated that if he is elected for the second time, he will impose heavy customs duties on this country.

Defending that the media keeps the Kovid-19 epidemic in the foreground too much, Trump said, “The press wants to scare the public.” said.

“If Biden wins the election, radical leftists who burn our flag will take over our streets,” said Donald Trump, who was also loaded on his Democratic rival Biden. he spoke.

Trump also met with voters in Wisconsin and Nebraska during the day. Donald Trump, who will go to Nevada at the end of the day, will start his rallies from this state today.

BIDEN GEORGIA

Democrat candidate Biden also held a rally in Georgia, another critical state for the elections.

In his speech here, Biden argued that Trump did not take enough precautions on Kovid-19, “Kovid-19 left a deep and indestructible wound in this country.” used the expression.

Noting that he will fight more actively on Covid-19, Joe Biden said, “Trump looks like charlatans, scammers and rogue populists in American history.” He spoke in the form.

