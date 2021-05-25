Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle Brings Terror to Consoles and PC

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, Expanding the list of titles that bet on survival and terror, the producer Invader Studios announced the production of Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, a game that will work as a prequel to Daymare: 1998.

In this game, players control Dalla Reyes, a government agent who works for H.A.D.E.S. (Acronym for Hexacore Advanced Division for Extraction and Search) and need to enter an experimental research center. At the same time that we check the location (which is nothing normal, we anticipate), we will have the chance to see the past of known characters being revealed.

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is in production for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC, and scheduled to arrive sometime in 2022.