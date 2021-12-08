DAY6’s Wonpil Prepares Album For Solo Debut Soon

One of the members of the band DAY6, Wonpil is rumored to be making a solo debut in the near future. Through South Korean media today, December 8, 2021, Wonpil is known to be preparing an album for his solo debut in early 2022.

Wonpil is the third member of DAY6 to release a solo album, which was previously preceded by Young K and Dowoon.

Meanwhile, Wonpil will also soon make his acting debut through a web drama titled ‘Best Mistake 3‘ which will air its first episode on December 28, 2021.

MyDay, are you guys ready for Wonpil’s solo debut in 2022?