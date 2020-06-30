DAY6’s Jae denounces lack of support from his company

DAY6’s Jae posted some messages about the handling of their promotions and JYP Entertainment replies about it. Jae of day6 talked about the little support it receives from JYP Entertainment in its activities as a soloist .

The artists of K-pop are majeados for any company or label , which is responsible for planning their activities and develop a suitable for the singer or planner band , in many cases the idols should expect a huge amount of time to comeback and express his discontent over lack of support .

In recent weeks, JYP Entertainment has been involved in many scandals, either by demands on the issue of plagiarism or because members of their groups show their discomfort by bad I manage their activities and promotions .

Through Twitter, Jae from the band DAY6 spoke about his discontent with JYP and Studio J , the band’s record label. Jaehyun revealed that he believes that he does not receive enough support and promotions from JYP .

Jaehyung wrote several posts on Twitter where specified that many had to ask permission to open its channel of YouTube , have a podcast and make collaborations with other artists, but these projects were not given any promotions .

최근만 들어서 파드케스트도 있었고 , 패이스북 화이팅한것도 있었고, 88rising 이랑 한 콜라보도 있었는데 왜 제가 하는 활동들은 항상 안올려주시죠? https://t.co/bkzs5DlONL — Day6 Jae (@Jae_Day6) June 30, 2020

IDOL fans expressed their support in the comments of its publications, saying it is a great artist and has always been very professional in their activities in solo and with his band .

Shortly after Jae shared other messages on Twitter where he expressed that he had already had a conversation with JYP Entertainment and that he wanted to apologize for alarming his fans with his statements, Jae said it was a personal problem between the company and him, it did not involve any of the members of Day6 .

Todos los trabajos que ha hecho Jae en solitario, a cada uno de ellos los utilizó como medio para que más personas conozcan Day6 porque JYPE nunca los promocionó como corresponde. Pero lo silenciaron por el "bien de la imagen de la empresa". #스튜디오제이피드백해 — ً (@drumeIIo) June 30, 2020

WHAT DOES JYP ENTERTAINMENT SAY?

A representative of JYP Entertainment held a talk with the Newsen media, where they assured that Jaehyung and the company had had a conversation in which the two parties clarified several points, assuring that they hope to pay more attention to their artists and activities so that this does not to be repeated.

Some time ago, GOT7 fans gathered on social media to demand JYP a better deal for the idol group, AHGASE wrote all their hassles and demanded better working conditions for GOT7.



