Day Shift: Dave Franco and more stars join Netflix movie

Netflix recently announced more names to join the cast of Day Shift, a new film with Jamie Foxx on the streaming platform. Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey and CS Lee will be seen in production in roles yet to be released.

In the plot, a common man (played by Foxx) uses his job as a pool cleaner in the San Fernando Valley as a front for his true job of hunting and killing all the vampires he faces.

Gradually, it is discovered that he is part of an international union of vampire hunters with different mechanisms to exterminate this race of supernatural beings.

The project will mark the debut of J.J. Perry in the direction of feature films. He is well known in the audiovisual industry for working as a second-unit director on major productions, as well as coordinating the stunt work in the Fast and Furious franchise.

The scripts were developed by Tyler Tice, with text supervision by Shay Hatten.

Day Shift: meet the cast of the new Netflix movie

In addition to being James Franco’s younger brother, actor Dave Franco debuted in directing films with the feature film The Rental, starring Dan Stevens and Alison Brie. Among his most recent credits is also the Apple TV + series The Afterparty.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo is best known for Netflix’s The Society series. Steve Howey played Kevin Ball throughout Shameless’s eleven seasons, while Oliver Masucci stood out with the character Ulrich Nielsen in Dark and CS Lee was recently seen as Bernard Kim in Chicago Med.

For now, Netflix has yet to release a release date for the production.