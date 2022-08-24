Day One Xbox Game Pass Title Dark Tide Gets New Gamescom Trailer

Announced in July 2020, the upcoming cooperative shooter Warhammer 40:000: Darktide uses the traditional formula of Fatshark developer’s previous successes in Vermintide games and changes the fantasy setting to the gloomy dark distant future of Warhammer 40:000. Originally set for a release date in 2021, Darktide has since undergone numerous delays. It was expected that the game could be released next month, but this date was canceled by Fatshark due to the latest Darktide delay. However, these delays did not prevent Fatshark from introducing new trailers and sharing information about its latest game.

The latest trailer for Darktide is presented to fans as part of the Opening Night Live presentation at Gamescom 2022, where about 90 seconds of the new gameplay were demonstrated. First, the trailer shows some of the environments in which players will fight in Darktide, and also reveals the name of the planet on which the game takes place. Tertium is a place where players will have to fight hordes of enemies infected by the influence of the Chaos god Nurgle in Darktide. As Outcasts, they will take on the struggle to rebuild the hive city of Tertium.

Instead of individual characters associated with classes in Vermintide, Darktide allows players to customize their own character by creating an Outcast Tertium who is forced to serve against Nurgle’s forces. There are four classes to choose from in Darktide: Veteran, Fanatic, Psyker and Orgrin. Each class will have its own strengths and abilities, but they can all participate in both melee and ranged combat in Darktide.

In addition to customizing the character’s appearance, the Darktide trailer also showcases some different gear options that players can use to make their Les Miserables even more personalized. Melee weapons, firearms, and armor can be changed throughout the game, and while they weren’t shown in the trailer, if Fatshark builds on the formula set by Vermintide, players should probably expect some subclasses to further flesh out the initial classes. .

Since the trailer lasts just over a minute, Darktide was not shown at Gamescom. With the release date approaching in November, many expect that another great gameplay for this game will appear soon. Judging by the other details we’ve shared, it seems that Fatshark is putting a lot of effort into this game, including creating thousands of voice cues for Darktide characters so that a group of Outcasts can interact with each other in a cooperative.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is released on November 30, 2022 for PC and Xbox Series X/S.