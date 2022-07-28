Day One Xbox Game Pass Game Hit with Delayed Release Date

Warhammer 40K is a cult name in the gaming industry, whose legacy goes back to the roots of board games of the 1980s. In the three and a half decades since its debut, the franchise has used many different mediums through novels, films, television series and a variety of video games. The upcoming Warhammer 40K: Darktide from developer Fatshark looks like it will be the sequel to the successful 2018 Vermintide 2. However, a recent announcement from Fatshark revealed that fans will have to wait a bit to immerse themselves in the newest Warhammer adventure.

The new delay is not the first time the release of Warhammer 40K: Darktide has been delayed. Fatshark had previously planned to release the game in 2021 before the developer faced setbacks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Darktide was initially pushed back to spring 2022 after the first delay with a later change setting the game’s launch date to September 13. Now that the previously announced release date is just over a month away, Fatshark has officially confirmed that the launch date of Darktide will be postponed to November.

In an official statement by Fatshark CEO Martin Walund, it became known that the official release date of Warhammer 40K: Darktide on PC has now been postponed to November 30. key systems”. The developer did not name a new release date for the Xbox Series X/S version, stating that it will be later. Darktide was supposed to be launched as a first-day game on Xbox Game Pass after its release.

Although Walund expressed the difficulties faced by the developer in deciding to postpone the release of the game, he also invited fans to join the company in the development process. Fatshark announced that before the November launch of Warhammer 40K: Darktide, a series of technical tests and beta testing will be conducted, and fans will be able to register through the official Darktide website. The Darktide website confirms that the first round of tests should begin “as early as mid-August,” and the selection will be based on the hardware of the player’s PC. Fatshark also confirmed later tests of console versions of the game on several platforms, including the Windows Store and Xbox.

Despite the long wait for the release of Darktide, previous announcements of the game gave Warhammer 40K fans a lot of reasons to wait. Fatshark announced that Darktide will introduce a new class in the franchise, as well as implement live-service elements similar to Destiny 2, with the potential to expand the plot. It is reported that Darktide will also contain thousands of voice cues with banter between characters on a par with its predecessor, Vermintide 2. Since the release date has now been moved to the holiday season, Warhammer 40K fans hope that Darktide will be worth the wait.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide will be released on November 30 on PC, and the Xbox Series X/S will be released later.