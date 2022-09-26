DAY 6 Renews Contract With JYP Entertainment

DAY6 members have extended their exclusive contracts with JYP Entertainment!

On September 26, JYP Entertainment officially announced, “DAY6 members Seongjin, Yeonkei, Wonpil and Dawn have renewed their contracts with us. We plan to continue our meaningful journey together based on the deep trust between DAY6, a band with a signature sound, and JYP Entertainment, which has extensive experience in managing the band.”

Further , the agency added: “We will become a reliable pillar for the future of DAY6, and we will spare no effort in our strategic support so that DAY6 can soar even higher in the future.”

DAY 6 first debuted under the label JYP Entertainment seven years ago, in September 2015. After six years in the band, Jae parted ways with DAY6 and JYP Entertainment last December.