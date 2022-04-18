Dax Shepard Jokes that Kristen Bell is Divorcing him after She met Luke Grimes from Yellowstone

She’s in love! Dax Shepard knows that Kristen Bell is a fan of Yellowstone, and meeting with the star Luke Grimes was a huge event for her.

“Well, this is the end of my marriage!” 47-year-old Shepard captioned the picture on Instagram on Sunday, April 17. 38-year-old Grimes and 41-year-old graduate Veronica Mars hugged tightly. Bell smiled slightly, and the Yellowstone star looked thoughtful and thoughtful—very similar to his heroine, Casey Dutton.

The host of the Expert in the Chair podcast added: “I wish you both all the best and I don’t blame either of you. Fair play @lukegrimes.”

The next day, Belle shared a photo showing that her husband doesn’t have to worry about a divorce. He just had to accept a third person into his marriage, she joked.

“Sister-wives? No, let’s go with our brothers-husbands,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday, April 18. “@lukegrimes welcome to the family, and @daxshepard, as usual, thank you for your support. We’re all Duttons now!!

Unfortunately, both for Bell herself and for Yellowstone fans, Grimes is no longer for sale. He and model Bianca Rodriguez Grimes got married in 2018.

Grimes and Shepard previously worked together on Christmas on El Camino, a 2017 Netflix comedy starring Tim Allen. However, it wasn’t until the following year that Paramount debuted in Yellowstone.

The Punk alum met Bell in 2007 and proposed in 2009. The couple exchanged vows at a courthouse ceremony in 2013 and share daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7.

The duo does not mind each other’s infatuation with celebrities, and Bell also supports her husband’s hobbies. Shepard revealed on an episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2021 that after looking only at Brad Pitt for years, he finally had a new love: Australian Formula 1 racer Daniel Ricciardo.

After Riccardo appeared in the episode “The Expert in the Chair”, he said that the two of them “kind of hit it off.” Shepard “pushed hard, got a phone number,” he joked, and eventually they became inseparable.

The ChiPs star added: “We were just really building this thing, culminating in seeing the world together.”

Bell told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, “They’re very cute. I fully support that.”

The voice actress of “Cold Heart” and her husband do not just give compliments to other stars. The duo still exchange flirtatious comments with each other after almost 15 years of living together.

“Isn’t he a sucker? Look at this guy!” Bell admired her husband’s muscular body during their performance with Ellen. “He’s a big boy now. I have no complaints!”

In response, Shepard overwhelmed his gorgeous partner. “I don’t want to objectify you, but we are married,” he told Bell. “Look at the buns! I couldn’t take my eyes off this outfit. Look at the buns!”