Dax Shepard Is Clapping Back After A Tabloid Called Him And Ben Affleck “Hollywood’s Most Henpecked Husbands.”

If someone is a celebrity, then he probably understands that appearing in ridiculous tabloid headlines is only part of the job. Although sometimes there may be such headlines that are unpleasant to deal with, it’s probably better to just laugh at them. That’s what Dax Shepard did with a headline that targets his relationship with wife Kristen Bell, and includes newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez for even count, calling them, along with Nicole Kidman’s soulmate, singer Keith Urban, “Hollywood’s most henpecked husbands.”.

On the recent cover of Star, these three are called “henpecked” because their famous wives allegedly set the rules that husbands should follow. Dax Shepard posted the image on Instagram and approached it as if it were a movie poster, and frankly, “Hollywood’s Most Henpecked Husbands”, despite the fact that it has a clumsy title that probably needs to be reworked, has an absolutely wonderful cast and a pretty solid foundation for the movie. a good comedy for dating. The elevator presentation of Dax Shepard bribed me.

I mean, honestly, in a movie like this, Ben Affleck would probably be your main role, he’s currently the biggest star of the three, despite Affleck’s Batman future, but Dax Shepard and Keith Urban as supporting players make up a solid trio. . And you also have a cast of Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Bell, and who wouldn’t want to go see a movie or star in a movie with these three together?

There are some great answers in the comments here, including from friends of Dax Shepard, who joke that they now understand why the actor doesn’t hang out with them anymore. Many celebrities are looking for cameos in this feature film, and some famous women are wondering why their own husbands were not chosen. Everyone around just laughs at this absurdity.

If there is anything in common between these three husbands, it is that even in the case of Ben Affleck, we are talking about star couples where the wife is more famous than the husband. This probably makes them easy prey for the tabloids, as this is a common trope that all men should have problems with. Apparently, these three couples are doing fine, so I doubt these men are that unreliable.

It’s probably pretty wild to be married to an Oscar winner or the voice of a real Disney princess. It cannot be argued that these three women are absolutely incredible in what they do and deserve the status they have achieved. They are clearly smart women, and this probably extends to their choice of husbands. There is no doubt that Kristen Bell’s husband has a great sense of humor.