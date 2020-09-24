Dawn Announces Comeback In October 2020

The artist announced his comeback in October 2020! DAWN announced via Instagram that it will return with “DAWNDIDIDAWN“. The track will feature an artist whose name has five letters in English and two syllables in Korean.

His comeback is scheduled to take place at 6 pm KST on October 9, 2020.

DAWN also released a teaser video for his return, looking at his debut in November 2019 with “MONEY” and anticipating his comeback in October. It is also revealed that he will release his first mini album.

Following his departure from his former group, PENTAGON, and his former agency, CUBE Entertainment in 2018, DAWN joined PSY company P NATION in 2019. He made his solo debut last November with the single “MONEY” that he co-composed.

Kim Hyojong (known as DAWN) made his debut as a member of PENTAGON on October 10, 2016, through the agency CUBE Entertainment. In addition to PENTAGON, DAWN was part of a trio called Triple H, along with PENTAGON’s Hui and HyunA.

Shortly after it was confirmed that he and HyunA were dating, they both left CUBE Entertainment, with DAWN leaving their group. The two ended up signing for the company P NATION where they already made a comeback, for DAWN being his debut as a solo artist.



