David Warner of Titanic and Tron has died at the age of 80

A well-known veteran actor, whom you could notice in almost any environment, David Warner is someone you will easily recognize from a variety of roles. With roles in Titanic, Tron, and even Doctor Who, his resume was an impressive gamut of heroes, villains, and everything in between. This is one of the reasons why today’s news is so bittersweet, as the legendary actor has reportedly died at the age of 80.

The news was published by the BBC, which stated that Warner died yesterday in his nursing home due to a “cancer-related illness.” The network was alerted to this news along with a press statement issued by David Warner’s family, which stated the following:

Over the past 18 months, he has approached his diagnosis with his usual grace and dignity. He will be greatly missed by us, his family and friends, and we will remember him as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate person, partner and father, whose legacy of outstanding work has touched the lives of many people over the years. We are heartbroken.

We here at CinemaBlend would like to express our deepest condolences to the friends and family of David Warner as they go through this period of grief and reflection.

