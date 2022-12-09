David Walliams Was Allegedly Involved in a Fight on a Plane

David Walliams was allegedly involved in an altercation with another passenger in the first class cabin of an Emirates flight.

It is alleged that the star of the shows “Little Britain” and “Britain is Looking for Talent” was outraged by another passenger, Jamie MacDonald, who filmed him at various stages of a trip with the airline in November.

Posting the video to TikTok, McDonald signed the first part of the clip: “Just had a fight with David Walliams in the first-class waiting room over this video[sic].” In the video, you can see a masked man, similar to Walliams, who is sitting in the living room, and then looks towards the camera.

Then the video switches to the cabin of the plane with separate private cabins, where you can see the man’s leg resting on the ledge of the capsule opposite the camera. An on-screen comment from McDonald reads: “He’s in the capsule next to me, so awkward every time I walk by.”

Then the video ends with a selfie of MacDonald in a mask with the caption: “David Walliams reported me, I don’t know if I can fly with Emirates again, what kind of bob [sic].”

NME has reached out to Mr. Walliams’ representatives for comment.

Speaking to The Sun, a source responded to the video, saying: “David was hoping to keep a low profile during his trip, but when you’re one of the biggest stars on TV, it’s no small feat.

“He was noticed in the living room, but he did not make a scene, although he made it clear that he was unhappy. On the flight, the guy tried to steal another photo, and David got tired of it. He told the employee and Emirates decided to step in.”

In other news, it should be noted that Walliams’ future as a judge in the Britain’s Got Talent contest is “very much up in the air.” Indeed, the comedian is apparently going to leave the show’s group after 10 years.