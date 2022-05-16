David Tennant is back! Everything you need to know about the 14th season of Doctor Who, when Nkuti Gatwa takes on the role of Jodie Whittaker

The Doctor is inside! Make the Doctors, starting with the 14th season of Doctor Who, seem chock-full of new and familiar faces, including former star David Tennant.

The long-running BBC America show will end Jodie Whittaker’s career as a time-traveling hero (a role she took over from Peter Capaldi in 2018) in October 2022. She and showrunner Chris Chibnall will leave Doctor Who together, giving way to a new cast and returning showrunner in season 14.

“Sex Education” actor Nkuti Gatwa has been announced as the 14th incarnation of the Doctor. The 29-year-old actor is just a few years older than Matt Smith when he became the youngest actor to play a Time Lord in 2011 at the age of 26.

Russell T. Davis, who directed the relaunch of the sci-fi show in 2005 and left with Tennant in 2010, will return as showrunner. “Nkuti blinded us, grabbed the Doctor and took possession of these TARDIS keys in seconds,” Davis said in a statement in May 2022, when Gatwa was announced in the role. “It’s an honor to work with him and I can’t wait to get started.”

However, the writer was silent about further details. “I can’t wait to talk to you about them, but it’s just not fair,” he told RadioTimes after the announcement. “Jody’s there. She owns it, she has a big finale in October, and if we start gnawing — we have to announce today, because people would know about Nkuti, whether we like it or not, it’s the curse of Doctor Who.”

While Davis wanted fans to focus on Whittaker’s “beyond epic” finale, the BBC had to announce Tennant’s return as well so others wouldn’t spoil the news. The star of “Good Omens” flew on the TARDIS (the Doctor’s time-traveling spaceship) from 2005 to 2010. The British show turned 60 years old. This time, the Scottish actor will reunite with Catherine Tate, who played the companion of Donna Noble in the fourth season.

“They’re back!” Davis teased in an ad in May 2022. “And it looks impossible—first we announce the new Doctor, and then the old Doctor along with the wonderful Donna, what the hell is going on? Perhaps this is the missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a memory. The only thing I can confirm is that it will be spectacular as our two greatest stars will reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

Scroll down to see everything we know about the 2023 Doctor Who episodes:

Nkuti Gatwa — the new Doctor

“There are not enough words to describe how I feel. A mixture of deep reverence, excessive excitement and, of course, a little fear. This role and the show mean so much to many around the world, including myself, and each of my incredibly talented predecessors treated this unique responsibility and privilege with the greatest care. I will do my best to do the same.”

Jodie Whittaker will leave Doctor Who in the fall

Her latest special as the first female incarnation of the Doctor will air on BBC America in October, and the send-off will have to make some ends meet with Yaz, played by Mandeep Gill.

“We definitely feel that something is going on because there is always something going on when the Doctor is around!” Gil told the BBC after the Easter special. “At the end of the episode, everything is still unresolved, and I think that can be said about the relationship between Yaz and the Doctor, as well as about the history and future of the Doctor.”

The new showrunner is kind of

Davis hasn’t written for Doctor Who since 2010, but the writer (who created fan-favorite characters like Rose Tyler and Jack Harkness) is returning in 2023. a dream came true with him,” Gatva said in May 2022. “His writings are dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and full of dangers. The metaphorical playground of an actor.”

David Tennant and Catherine Tate return

The 10th Doctor and Donna Noble return in November 2023 for a special anniversary episode.

Special offer for the 60th anniversary

In the 14th season of the Doctor Who series, not only will a new Doctor appear, but the centenary of the series will also be celebrated. The return of the 10th Doctor and Donna is expected to be just the first of many surprises.

Release date of the 14th season of the Doctor Who series

It is expected that the 14th season of Doctor Who will debut on BBC America in 2023. A special edition dedicated to the 60th anniversary is scheduled for November, so apparently this is the last date for the debut of new episodes.