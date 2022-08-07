David Spade thinks about the abolition of culture, Chris Rock’s slap in the face and how much comedy has changed

As a close friend and former SNL film partner of Chris Rock, a stand-up comedian with extensive experience interacting with the crowd and a former host of the awards ceremony, David Spade has a unique opportunity to speak out about Will Smith’s slap in the face at the Oscars. He defended his buddy after the initial attack, and now he’s offered some additional, extremely thoughtful comments about what happened and how much the comedy has changed.

Appearing as a guest on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, David Spade was asked about his views on creating comedy in an era of cancellation culture. He said he’s not usually the type to “start a lot of shit” in his stand-up, but he pointed to guys like Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Bill Burr who really push the boundaries. According to him, it was “really an idea” when he first started acting in comedy. You wanted to “push a little” to make people laugh, but these days some people want to rip off comedians if they’re offended when most of the time “there’s no malice behind the joke.” Here is part of his thoughts…

It was really an idea when I came. You want to give her a little push. You want people to laugh. You want to hit them with an element of surprise… When people want to come and stop (jokes) and not even say “don’t do it”, but ruin your life. It’s very hard for me to understand that people would want to do this with other people. I know you’re offended. I know it hurts you, but do you really kill people? There is some kind of thirst, and it’s hard because people have families and lives. In the world of comedy, you really, ultimately, there is no malice behind it. You’re just trying to make me laugh. So if you say something, it doesn’t even mean that you mean it. You don’t shout at a protest: “This is what I really believe in.” Hey, I’m saying this because you don’t think I’m going to say it. And it’s funny, and then we all laugh.

Obviously, his answer speaks in general terms about society and how much people and their perceptions have changed since he first started doing stand-up in the 1980s, but it also concerns what happened to Will Smith, who hit Chris Rock at the Oscar ceremony because he I didn’t like it. his joke about his wife, too. This came up widely and more directly during a podcast conversation. Spade said he likes how quiet Rock is about it all, and said he thinks he doesn’t want to talk about it much publicly because he doesn’t want to feel like he’s “ratting someone out.”

Of course, this wouldn’t be a conversation about cancellation culture if Spade hadn’t pushed the boundaries himself and made a risky joke. During the conversation, the longtime actor reflected that it would really “help” Rock if there was a more famous slap incident. He singled out the “Royal Family” as a possible option…

We watched Kate Middleton’s anniversary with the royal family. Her child is about three years old, he’s some kind of jerk, making faces, and I thought, “It would help Chris a lot if she hit the child.” and be second now. Because everyone remembers him. Just take it out of the books.

At the time of publication, there were no other loud slaps to take some of the heat away from Chris Rock. The Queen’s jubilee passed without any major hitches or, at least, any high-profile acts of violence among members of the royal family. However, fortunately for Rock, the chaos seems to be subsiding, and now that Smith has officially apologized to the record, he may gradually disappear until he becomes just one of thousands of wild Hollywood stories that are referenced from time to time.