David Spade Jokes that Duchess Kate Should have Slapped Prince Louis to Take the Edge Off Chris Rock

David Spade joked that, in his opinion, Duchess Kate should have slapped Prince Louis on the platinum anniversary to distract attention from the infamous moment of the Oscar presentation to Will Smith and Chris Rock.

“Her kid, who’s about 3 years old, is acting like a d-k, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and all that,” Spade, 58, said of the mischievous behavior of the 4-year-old Prince on June platinum. Anniversary competition. “I thought Chris would really help if she hit the baby,” he joked during a recent episode of “Hot Boxing with Mike Tyson.”

The Benchwarmers actor continued: “It would be a slap in the face heard all over the world, and now he would be the second. … Everyone seems to remember him, he would like to remove it from the books. …Even a backhand will suit me.”

Rock, 57, showed a good sense of humor after Smith, 53, slapped him in the face at the March Awards ceremony after the Saturday Night Live graduate made fun of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head. “Anyone who utters words that cause pain has never been hit in the face,” Rock joked during his performance at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, in July, as an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly.

Despite the new material for the performance, the stand-up comedian is in no hurry to understand the situation with the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air graduate.

“Chris has no immediate plans to meet one—on-one with Will,” a source told us on Tuesday, August 2. “He’s moving forward.” The insider’s comments came after the I Am Legend star posted an emotional video on Instagram on Friday, July 29, in which she apologized to Rock.

“Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here when you’re ready to talk. …I try not to think of myself as a piece of shit,” he said, also apologizing to the family of the “Longest Yard” actor, especially to his mother.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee pageant in London on June 5, 2022. Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Later in the clip, Smith expressed regret for overshadowing Questlove’s first Oscar win. “It really hurts me that I stole and sullied your moment. I can still see Questlove’s eyes — it happened at the Questlove Awards. And… I’m sorry, it’s not enough,” he said.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences suspended the singer “Switch” from participating in the Oscar for 10 years after the incident.

“The 94th Academy Awards Ceremony was supposed to be a celebration of the many people in our community who did an incredible job last year; however, these moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior that we saw Mr. Smith demonstrate on stage,” said Academy President David Rubin and CEO Don Hudson in an April statement.