David Schwimmer, or Ross Geller from the Friends series

Friends is a series celebrated by many people, and there is no doubt about it. The harmony between the six cast members was remarkable and lets the episodes flow in a fun and deep way.

And as much as Ross Geller is considered by fans as one of the most problematic characters in the group, the talent of his interpreter, David Schwimmer, is visible. The actor’s scenic skills even provoked the ire of the spectators with certain attitudes, marking his figure next to that of Ross.

However, after so long after the series ended, #PorOndeAnda David Schwimmer? Has he managed to distance himself a little from his iconic character? That’s what we’re going to try to find out now.

David Schwimmer: from early days to Friends

Born in New York, but raised in Los Angeles, David Schwimmer starred in several film and television productions before joining the Friends series. A theater graduate from Northwestern University, the actor has accumulated minor appearances in films such as Twenty Bucks and Crossing the Bridge, as well as series like Blossom, The Wonder Years and L.A. Law.

It was with his participation in the series of friends of NBC that his career took off. However, in recent interviews in which Schwimmer reminisced about that time, he said that fame had messed up his relationship with several people around him, which took years to get back to.

According to him, finding a balance between work and personal life was quite complicated. He wanted to continue with his profession, but also to continue having the simple life he always dreamed of.

What happened to David Schwimmer?

After Friends ended his 10th season, Schwimmer wanted to pursue a career as a director. He made his debut in that post with the comedy Run Fatboy Run in 2007. Although the film received mixed reviews, it did well at the box office, earning the director a nomination for the British Independent Film Award for best debut.

He continued in this area with other projects, which later proved to be real box office failures. On television, he also bet his chips as director of some series, like Joey, the failed Friends spin-off starring Matt LeBlanc.

And as much as the director’s career was much sought after by Schwimmer, his work as an actor continued. He participated in several productions, but with none of them did he get recognition similar to what he had when playing Ross Geller.

Most of the films he made, even though they had favorable reviews, had little popular appeal. Perhaps his most relevant and assisted role at that time was that of the giraffe Melman, in the animation Madagascar, in 2005. Many websites of the time stated that Schwimmer’s character was one of the most entertaining precisely because of his development.



