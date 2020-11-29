David Prowse, who played Darth Vader, dies

David Prowse, who gave life to Darth Vader, one of the most recognized villains in cinema history, passed away. The actor, who gave life to Darth Vader with his body, passed away at the age of 85.

Famous actor David “Dave” Prowse, who gave life to Dart Vader, one of the most iconic characters of the cinema world, died at the age of 85. Dave Prowse gave life to Dart Vader, voiced by James Earl Jones.

Just like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Prowse, who is engaged in bodybuilding, has played many different roles in his nearly 50 years of acting life, but the most iconic of them was Darth Vader.

Thomas Bowington, Dave Prowse’s manager, said in a statement, “May the power always be with him. Although he is famous for animating monsters, he was the hero for me and everyone who knew Dave and worked with him.” Bowington said that Prowse’s death was very sad news for them and their fans around the world.

Prowse described the choice of Darth Vader: “The other was Darth Vader. He was the big villain of the movie. You don’t need to say anything more, George, I said I’ll take the bad guy part.” When Prowse asked why George Lucas made this choice, he said he chose the villain because the villains were always remembered.



