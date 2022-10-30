David Moyes Praised David de Gea’s Phenomenal Performance at Old Trafford

David Moyes praised David de Gea’s performance as his West Ham team suffered a narrow defeat at Old Trafford.

The Manchester United goalkeeper was on a roll, especially in the second half, making some incredible saves.

West Ham kept United on their toes for the last ten minutes, using their fitness to play directly.

De Gea has been tested quite a few times and came out with flying colors.

After the match , a frustrated Moyes said:

“David de Gea was great. We know what a good goalkeeper he is. The two he saved were worldly people.

“I’m happy for him; he’s a great guy.”

Ten Hag will be happy to see how De Gea adapts to his system.

The Spaniard feels comfortable with the ball, playing from behind.

His distribution has improved dramatically, and he is also more often seen breaking off his line.

Let’s see if De Gea can extend these performances for the whole season.

Ten Hag may be eyeing a long-term replacement, but if the Spaniard continues to perform, the United boss will have to make a difficult decision.

The 30-year-old has been one of United’s outstanding players this season.