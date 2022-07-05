David Harbour told why he turned to Ryan Reynolds after the failure of “Hellboy”

Actor David Harbour became famous after he debuted as Hopper in the first season of the Netflix series “Very Strange Things”. This series has become a favorite sensation for the streaming service, which recently celebrated the end of a truly epic 4th season. Harbor recently revealed why he turned to Ryan Reynolds after his movie “Hellboy” flopped.

Before joining the MCU in Black Widow, David Harbour played the protagonist of the ill-fated 2019 Hellboy reboot. The project had a bumpy road to cinemas, and some moviegoers took offense at another actor playing the role made famous by Ron Perlman. Ultimately, the film flopped at the box office, and the developing franchise ended early. Harbour recently spoke to GQ about that period of his career and how Ryan Reynolds influenced him. As he explained,

I know him a little. I called him and said, “Hey, man, I just need to know something.” Do you know the Green Lantern? A huge failure for you. What the hell does it look like, because I think I’m going to hit right now. Will I be okay? Will I survive this?

To be honest, he was probably talking to the right guy. Ryan Reynolds has experienced both the joy and disappointment of the comic book genre over the years spent on the big screen. Because while “Deadpool” is a huge success, Reynolds often jokes about his failure in DC’s “Green Lantern.” Thus, David Harbour turned to multidefice after he had a similar experience with Neil Marshall’s Hellboy.

David Harbor’s comments came to GQ when the last two episodes of “Very Strange Cases 4” were released on Netflix. Eventually, the conversation turned to his other roles in comics, including his brief stint as Hellboy. Harbor also said that Ryan Reynolds was very nice after talking about the failure of the film. Smart Money says the Deadpool star also caused much-needed laughter by solving this problem. But the “Evacuation” actor didn’t reveal exactly what Reynolds said/did.

While Ryan Reynolds is currently enjoying an incredibly successful career in film and business, the 45-year-old actor has experienced his share of setbacks over the years. This includes the infamous 2011 film Green Lantern, which had box office receipts and disappointed critics. So much so that Warner Bros. She abandoned plans to create a sequel and gave Reynolds the opportunity to switch to a Marvel comics character.

Hellboy may have been a flop for David Harbor, but it doesn’t look like his career has suffered much. He is still busy with projects such as “Black Widow” and (of course) in the new season of “Very Strange Things”. He is also going to play Santa Claus himself in the upcoming movie “Cruel Night”. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.