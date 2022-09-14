David Harbour to star in Neil Blomkamp’s Gran Turismo

It was announced that the star of “Very Strange Things” and “Black Widow” David Harbour will take part in the upcoming film project Gran Turismo, which was announced in June 2022.

The Gran Turismo movie is supposed to be an adaptation of the PlayStation exclusive video games of the same name, which are considered the best-selling PlayStation video game franchise with 85 million units sold over 25 years and 6 consoles. While the games largely focus on giving a simulator-style driving experience, the movie will instead be a more story-driven project closely tied to the best-selling series of games.

The film is reportedly based on the true story of a gifted Gran Turismo video game player who gets the opportunity to fulfill his dream and become a real racer after winning a series of competitions sponsored by Nissan. Harbor will play the role of a retired driver who prepares the main character for this unique opportunity by teaching him how to drive, offering a prominent role in the upcoming film. Boris Keith of The Hollywood Reporter interrupted this announcement, receiving generally positive reviews. This news came right after the star completed filming as Santa Claus for the movie “Cruel Night” from Universal.

This project came after Sony and PlayStation’s successful adaptation of Uncharted, which led to new adaptation projects that include other objects, such as the movie “Ghost of Tsushima” and a TV series based on Twisted Metal. The upcoming film, described as a wish-fulfillment story, is put together with steady hands behind the scenes, including renowned science fiction director Neil Blomkamp at the helm of the film. The creator of the Gran Turismo video game series Kazunori Yamauchi will also be involved as an executive producer along with Jason Hall. The latter is responsible for the script in collaboration with King Richard screenwriter Zach Bailin, and the role of the main producer will be played by Doug Belgrade and bBrunetti, as well as Asad Kyzylbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Production.

Harbor, who is represented by WME and Sloane Offer, recently found himself in the spotlight thanks to his roles in the popular Netflix series “Very Strange Things” and “Black Widow” MCU, roles that he will reprise in the latest season of “Very Strange Things” and “Thunderbolts” from Marvel Studios. , respectively. This makes it a welcome addition to the Gran Turismo project, helping to attract more casual moviegoers to a niche movie based on video games.

Although the film appears to be on the road to success, some mainstream fans are skeptical of the project’s intentions, emphasizing that the latest installment in the video game series, Gran Turismo 7, is one of the most controversial installments in the series to date. , microtransaction issues and server issues are preventing its release. And this is despite the fact that Gran Turismo 7 is one of the best video games of 2022, and there are fears that the film adaptation may indicate a split in the PlayStation’s attention.

The theatrical release of Gran Turismo is scheduled for August 11, 2023.