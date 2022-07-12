David Harbour spoke about his favorite moments in season 4 of the TV series “stranger things”

Warning! This article contains SPOILERS for season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things”.

David Harbour, who played Jim Hopper in the TV series “Very Strange Things”, shared his favorite moments of the fourth season. Hopper spent most of season 4 in a Soviet GULAG after seemingly dying in season 3 of Very Strange Cases. However, he was eventually rescued by Joyce and Murray, and reunited with the rest of the Hawkins gang before the final season 5. Although Hopper has been isolated from most of the characters this season, he has still seen a lot of fighting and emotional scenes given his reunion with Joyce and Eleven.

While some believe that Winona Ryder’s Joyce Byers has finally had an affair with Hopper as the highlight of the season, there are several fights and character interactions that brought Season 4 together. Since Hopper and Joyce were stuck in Russia for most of the fourth season of Very Strange Cases, the creators of the Duffer Brothers series had to combine separate but related storylines in Russia, California and Hawkins for the season finale. While both American storylines introduced new characters Eddie Munson and Argyle, Hopper’s arc about Russia also introduced Yuri and Dmitry “Enzo” Antonov, which made the season eventful with unprecedented episode lead times.

In an interview with GQ, Harbor talked about his favorite moments from season 4 of “Very Strange Cases.” The best scenes with the actor’s participation include Eddie’s heroic death, when he lured demonstrators away from his friends by playing Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” on guitar, and the intellectual battle of Eleven with Vekna. The actor also pointed to the “Empire Strikes Back” season cliffhanger when Hawkins was confused and faced impending doom at the end of season 4, saying:

“We can assume that huge rift earthquakes are passing through the whole of Indiana… So I don’t know what the hell is going to happen in season five now.”

Harbor’s mention of Eddie’s death is not surprising, given that this is a crucial moment in season 4 of “Very Strange Cases.” The key scene does not allow all the characters to come together for the final battle, and the “Puppet Master” directs the scene and reflects the plot of Vecna’s control over Hawkins. Harbor also chose a key scene for his character’s own daughter, which is an interesting development in season 4 of “Very Strange Things.” with her own and proved the power of the Vekan. However, Harbor’s comments about cliffhanger are most interesting, given that the actor said he didn’t know what would happen in season 5. This indicates that the actors of “Very Strange Cases” may not yet know what the Duffers have in store for them.

A scene with a guitar Eddie is a safe choice for a favorite moment of Season 4 or even for all the “Very Strange Things”, as she stands out as a scene that plays into every set of character situations and encapsulates the main theme of the season. Interestingly, Harbor doesn’t mention Joyce and Hopper’s long-awaited reunion. While the reunion may pale in comparison to the final battle scene, it’s interesting that Harbor didn’t mention his and Ryder’s characters when discussing the best scenes of the season. Nevertheless, there were so many exciting and shocking scenes in the 4th season of “Very Strange Things” that even the star of the series clearly finds it difficult to choose her favorite for all time.