Jim Hopper actor David Harbour praises his “Very Strange Things” co-star Winona Ryder in an emotional post. The popular sci-fi horror series has returned to Netflix after a three-year hiatus and tells the story of a core group of teenagers who are once again battling a demonic presence from a parallel dimension known as the Wrong One. Unfortunately, Hopper is unable to help his young friends in their mission to stop the telepathic creature Vecna, as the Chief of Police is not with Hawkins.

At the end of season 3 of “Very Strange Things”, Joyce Byers (Ryder) closed the gates to the Wrong Side, destroying them with an explosion, apparently killing Hopper. However, it later turns out that he survived the explosion and was imprisoned in a labor camp in the Soviet Union. In season four, Joyce recruits Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) on a trip to Russia to make a daring attempt to rescue Hopper from captivity.

In a recent Instagram post, Harbor praises Ryder for her work on “Very Strange Cases.” Along with a screenshot from the 2nd volume of the 4th season, the actor writes a touching tribute to his colleague in the film, calling her the “beating heart” of the popular series.

In the caption to the Instagram post, Harbor talks about Joyce’s journey throughout the series. From the very beginning of the show, she played an important role in protecting her city from dangerous inverted monsters, including being the only one who believed that her son did not die and invented a way to communicate with him in different dimensions. Harbor also jokes about Joyce’s “bizarre kitchen magnets,” referring to her humorous obsession in the third season of the TV series “Very Strange Things” to uncover the mystery of why her magnets have lost their magnetism.

Harbor clearly appreciates Ryder and her dedication to the role. Because their characters’ journeys in the series were relatively intertwined, Harbor would have had the best seat in the house watching Ryder perform for almost seven years. There are two more episodes left in the season, and Joyce has just managed to free Hopper from Kamchatka, and it remains to be seen how they will have time to return back to Hawkins to help the children in their battle against Vecna. Viewers will have to wait for the release of the 2nd volume of the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” on July 1 to get answers.