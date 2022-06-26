David Harbour explains the Hopper Arch in “Very Strange Things”, Season 4, Part 2

The star of the TV series “Very strange things” David Harbour teases what will become of Hopper at the end of season 4. The flagship Netflix series, which premiered on the streaming service in 2016, tells about the adventures of residents of the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, during their battles. Return against strange supernatural creatures that appear from an alternate dimension known as Upside Down. Although the third season premiered in 2019, the series “Very Strange Things” was postponed due to the pandemic. As a result, the 4th season, divided into two parts, was postponed. Season 4, part 1, was finally shown on May 27, and part 2, which will consist of two episodes and will end with a two-hour finale of the film “Very Strange Things”, which will premiere on July 1.

One of the main characters of the series is Harbor Sheriff Jim Hopper, who had the main arch throughout the series. Having opened “Very Strange Cases” as a lazy policeman from a small town, he gradually became the loving father of telekinetic orphan Eleven Millie Bobby Brown and became a seasoned fighter willing to risk his life to protect the people he loves. In season 4 of Very Strange Cases, Part 1, he worked on escaping from a Russian prison camp after being presumed dead, which kept him apart from the rest of the cast most of the time. Although he is now reunited with Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), he still needs to break into the main storyline Very strange things in the second part of the fourth season.

In a recent conversation with IndieWire, Harbor sits down to discuss everything related to Hopper and Very strange things. Although the conversation covers the entire series, the topic, of course, naturally moves on to what will happen next in the second part of the fourth season. Harbor reports that the last two episodes will be a “race to the finish line” for all participants. and that Hopper will be “more vulnerable and stronger than you’ve ever seen.” Read his full quote below:

It’s a race to the finish line. What you’re going to see is us running as hard as we can — not only are you going to see the Duffers rushing in there in a cinematic epic, offbeat style, but you’re going to see all the characters [doing] more and you’re going to have these epic action sequences. As for the Hopper arch, you will see that it is more vulnerable and powerful than you have ever seen, and I am so happy for you. I can’t talk about it anymore. I need you guys to watch. I think you will be amazed.

Hopper certainly went through difficulties in season 4 of “Very Strange Cases”. Although it took him some time in the first part to allow him to communicate with anyone from Hawkins, in the new episodes his paths will surely cross with more familiar characters. These moments will probably explain his vulnerability, especially after he finally reunites with the Eleven. However, in addition to this, Hopper will have to use all the strength he has honed in his adversity to help protect Hawkins from the powerful villain from Vecna’s “Very Strange Cases”.

“Very Strange Things” probably won’t repeat the season three finale if Hopper sacrifices himself to save the kids. However, due to this tense arc of season 4, he may face the same fate in season 5, which will be the last season of “Very Strange Things” in general. Nevertheless, the completion of its season 4 arc is sure to be emotionally strong, and it will be interesting to see what the final episodes have prepared for all participants.