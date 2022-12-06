David Harbour and Jodie Comer to Star in Horror Game

David Harbour and Jodie Comer will star in a horror video game.

Harbor is currently working on a film adaptation of Gran Turismo, and recently Fan Nation asked him if he would ever want to play a major role in the game.

“Actually, I have one way out,” the star of “Very Strange Things” replied. “Me and Jodie Comer made a video game. It will come out… I think next year. A horror game.”

The rest of the details, including the plot and release date, the actor kept secret.

Meanwhile, Frictional Games — the developer of Soma and Amnesia — recently introduced Amnesia: The Bunker, a first-person horror set during the First World War.

Release of Amnesia: The Bunker for PC, Xbox and PlayStation is scheduled for March 2023. It tells the story of a French soldier during World War I who finds himself trapped in a dark bunker with a “dynamic and ubiquitous monster that reacts to the player’s actions.”

“In the role of French soldier Henri Clement, you are armed with a revolver, a noisy dynamo flashlight and other meager supplies that can be collected and manufactured along the way,” the Amnesia page says.: The Bunker on Steam. passing is the same” because of randomized behavior.

“Constantly harassed by a threat reacting to your every move and sound, you must adapt your playing style to withstand hell,” the page continues. “Every decision will change the result of the reaction of the game. Actions entail consequences.”

David Harbour will play the coach of an aspiring teenage driver in the film Gran Turismo, which is due to be released next year.