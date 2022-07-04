David Harbor’s reaction to the season 4 finale of the TV series “Very Strange things”

Attention: this article contains spoilers for season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, vol. 2.

Hopper actor David Harbour shares his reaction to the mind-blowing finale of season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things” and the main cliffhanger of this episode. The new season of the flagship Netflix series begins eight months after the battle for the Starcourt Mall in the third season, in which Max’s brother, Billy, and, apparently, Hopper died. Season 4 reveals that Hawkins’ fan-favorite police chief survived an explosion only to be captured by Soviet soldiers and sent to a prisoner-of-war camp in Kamchatka, Russia.

The fourth season of “Very Strange Things” follows several storylines in which Joyce Byers teams up with Murray Bauman to go to Russia and bring back Hopper, who is forced to fight Demogorgons in the Russian Gulag. Meanwhile, in Hawkins, a powerful creature that lives in the Wrong Side, Vecna, begins to kill teenagers in terrible ways. The main storyline focuses on Dustin, Max, Lucas, Eric, Steve, Nancy, Robin and Eddie, who investigate this mysterious threat. After a month of waiting in the fourth season of “Very Strange Things”, the last two big episodes were released, in which several storylines converge, as Eleven helps the gang in Hawkins win an instant victory over Vecna, which is achieved at the cost of several main characters and their beloved hometown. Hawkins.

While fans of the series “Very Strange Things” are still recovering from the last two episodes, David Harbour shared his reaction in a recent interview with GQ. Actor Jim Hopper described the main cliffhanger of the season 4 finale, in which Hawkins was gripped from the Inside out. It is expected that this will have huge implications for the fifth season, which Harbor is currently not even aware of. Read his full reaction below:

It can be assumed that huge rift earthquakes are passing through the whole of Indiana. So I don’t know what the hell is going to happen in season five now.

Following the shocking Season 4 finale, even Harbor doesn’t know what the main cliffhanger means for the upcoming fifth and final season. This is due to the fact that the Duffer brothers have not yet finished writing season 5 and, it seems, have not yet shared the details of the story with their stars. The only thing that is known for sure about the fifth season of “Very Strange Things” is that there will be a time jump in it, as confirmed by the creators. However, the exciting ending of season 4 raises a lot of questions about how they can effectively implement this.

The Duffer brothers called the age of the actors the main reason for the jump in time in season 5, although such a plot device would actually miss the Secret, the penetration of the Inside into Hawkins and the immediate consequences. Perhaps that’s why Harbor and viewers in general are so puzzled by what the season 4 cliffhanger could mean for the fifth and final season. This gives a great opportunity for the 5th season of “Very Strange Things” to continue to surprise viewers with the last part, even more ambitious and action-packed than the recently released 4th season.