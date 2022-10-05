David Harbor’s “Cruel Night” Trailer Promises Seasonal Beatings from Wild Santa

There are very few surprises left in the list of upcoming films that will be released in the last months of 2022. Of course, let a movie like “Cruel Night” challenge this statement, because even knowing that a movie starring David Harbor as the action hero Santa Claus was not enough to prepare us for reality. Now that his first trailer has just been rolled out, it looks like it’s going to be another wild vacation trip.

In the trailer released by Universal Pictures, Violent Night shows us Santa (David Harbour) feeling a little naughty. Having had fun in a local bar, the man is in his usual cheerful mood as always. Of course, the film “Nobody from the producers” and “High-speed Train” is not going to be limited to the vision of sugar plums.

The footage we’ve just seen basically repeats what we knew about Violent Night. The evil mercenaries, who were punished by the naughty John Leguizamo, choose the wrong house to raid on Christmas Eve. Of course, it’s tempting to take 300 million dollars, even in the season of gifts. If only those Die-Hard thugs knew they were discovering a big, beautiful box of pain.

It seems that David Harbor’s improvisation with Santa Claus during the filming of “Black Widow” also definitely paid off! While “Cruel Night” really wants to sell the horrible side of the coin that this Santa action movie is, Harbor also gets the softer, more traditional side of man right. At the same time, after hearing the star of the TV series “Very Strange Things” pronounce lines such as “Time for several seasons of beating”, I am very excited about the resulting crossroads, which is a Yuletide comedy directed by Tommy Virkola.

The cool Santa genre continues to evolve thanks to films like Mel Gibson’s The Fat Man supporting the story. And it looks like there’s no end in sight to this concept, as we also have Dwayne Johnson’s own Santa Claus movie Red One, which we’re looking forward to. It will be interesting to see how this holiday movie hype ends, because this growing market is reaching boom potential.

Perhaps the biggest advantage of Violent Night seems to be the fact that it doesn’t forget about Santa’s nicer side. Keeping in mind the default settings of the holiday icon, David Harbour can play from both sides of the room, respectfully submitting each image. You can believe that this Santa is going to properly decorate the halls with the blood of his enemies, and at the same time admire how he can respect a good Christmas cookie.

This new version of Saint Nick looks pretty well thought out, but we still have a long way to go before we really know. Violent Night has been carefully stacking its bodies pretty high up the chimney since December 2nd, so you’d better be there. Although, if you are lucky enough to get on the Nice list, an extended preview will take place this Friday evening right at New York Comic Con.