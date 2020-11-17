David Fincher: Criticism of the ‘Joker’ Movie

David Fincher, who is a director of many popular films, especially Fight Club, criticized “betrayal of mentally ill patients” about the movie Joker, which marked the last year.

Director David Fincher, who is among the most popular directors in Hollywood and has signed many iconic productions such as Fight Club, Gone Girl, Social Network, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, made remarkable statements about the Joker, one of the most talked about films of the past year.

Stating that the Joker, whose director Todd Phillips sits in the chair, is wrong in the way he portrays the illness even though it refers to a real mental illness, Fincher stated that the film betrays people who suffer from a mental illness in real life; He stated that mental illness was reduced to the unbridled hatred of the Joker against the general public.

“Before The Dark Knight, studios wouldn’t have taken risks to make the Joker movie.”

Speaking about director Todd Phillips’ references to the character of the Joker, Fincher said that the Joker was actually a combination of Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver, directed by Martin Scorsese, and Rupert Pupkin in The King of Comedy, and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. first, he said that studios would not take risks for such a movie.

According to David Fincher, the Joker tries to speak on behalf of people who are basically around people with mental illness, who are excluded from society due to an illness beyond their control, forcing the audience to empathize with people with mental illness.

The main problem here is that this feeling of empathy is being tried to be given by one of the “bad” characters in the DC universe. In other words, the movie Joker betrays mentally ill people, in Fincher’s words, since it combines mental illness with the terrible legacy of the Joker, even though it has a good purpose.



