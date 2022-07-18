David Faerty Is Reportedly Leaving NBC: The Golf World Reacts – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Former golf star David Feherty has been a regular on the NBC golf team for more than five years. But it looks like his time at NBC is coming to an end.

According to insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Feherty is leaving NBC to join the LIV Golf tour as an analyst. According to the report, Feherty will work at eight to ten LIV Golf tournaments a year. The financial terms of the upcoming transaction have not yet been disclosed.

Feherty has been a TV presenter since the 1990s and previously hosted his own eponymous show on the Golf channel for ten years. He is one of the most recognizable TV presenters in sports, although at times he causes controversy.

Some golf enthusiasts and analysts believe that this is a big step for LIV, which will further strengthen their status as a tour capable of challenging the PGA Tour. Others are happy to get rid of Feerti completely:

David Feherty became known as a professional golfer in the 1980s and 1990s. He finished in the top 10 twice at The Open and once in the top 10 at the 1991 PGA Championship.

Success on the golf course was not easy, as he had never won a PGA Tour tournament. But he won five European Tour tournaments between 1986 and 1992, earning several million dollars in his lifetime.

Feherty began broadcasting in 1997 on CBS Sports as a reporter and analyst. He quickly found his niche, and his work was featured in magazines, books, and even in video games.

Is this a great gift for the LIV Golf tour?