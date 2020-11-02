David Duchovny, the eternal Fox Mulder from The X-Files

In the late 1990s, David Duchovny was a big hit on TV with his character Fox Mulder, in the X-Files series, in which he formed with Gillian Anderson as Dana Scully the iconic FBI agent duo .

The two agents investigated strange supernatural phenomena, mainly linked to the existence of intelligent life outside the Earth.

At the end of the 7th season of The X-Files, David Duchovny left the regular cast of the show to try to jumpstart his career in theaters.

In 2007, he returned to TV success with the Showtime channel Californication, where he worked until 2014.

Since then, little has been said about David Duchovny, who came to participate in the return of The X-Files to TV in 2016.

But after all, #PorOndeAnda David Duchovny in 2020?

The career attempt in theaters

David Duchovny had great potential to leverage his career in new productions. He had been nominated several times for Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards for his work on The X-Files – winning in the category of Best Actor in a Drama Series in 1997, at the Golden Globe Awards.

Thus, Duchovny started acting in some films, such as Feitiço do Coração, Zoolander, Full Frontal and Evolução, but without much success.

In 2007, he joined the cast of Californication, which again led Duchovny to be awarded a Golden Globe Award, this time in the category of Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series, in 2008.

David Duchovny is also a musician

After yet another successful TV journey, the actor – who had also served as a producer, screenwriter and director – began a new career as a musician.

In 2015, he released the first album of his career, called Hell or Highwater, on which he played alongside his band.

Duchovny went on tour with the band and, so far, has two albums released, with a third already scheduled for 2021.

Back to TV

In 2016, the actor returned to play Fox Mulder in the 10th season of The X-Files, a short season with only 6 episodes. The good acceptance by the public made the series have 10 more episodes in the 11th season, released in 2018.

David also became a writer

In 2015, he released the book Holy Cow: A Modern-Day Dairy Tale, the first of his works as a writer. In 2016, David launched Bucky F * cking Dent and, in 2018, Miss Subways: A Novel. In 2021, he will launch Truly Like Lighting: A Novel.

David Duchovny in 2020

David did not abandon acting. His most recent work debuted on October 28 on some VOD services in the United States. In Young Witches: New Brotherhood (The Craft: Legacy), David plays the character Adam.



