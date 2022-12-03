David de Gea Outlines Eric Ten Hag’s Plan For Manchester United to Dictate Games

David de Gea has spoken about how Manchester United have improved under Eric ten Haga as he prepares to resume the Premier League after missing out on the Spanish national team at the World Cup.

Speaking to ANI News at an event in India attended by several United players not playing in Qatar, the number one outlined the difference between United this season and in recent years under the leadership of players such as Ralph Rangnik and Ole Gunnar Sulscher:

“I think this year we want to dictate games and we want to have the ball. We expect to play from defenders and pressing teams, pressing high in the opponent’s half of the field.

“We try to keep the ball in the opponent’s half of the field, try to score goals and win matches.”

Instilling such an approach was difficult, as De Gea himself struggled to meet the required standards at the beginning of the campaign.

Since then, his own form has improved significantly, and the Spaniard believes that having time to get used to the new coaching structure has been the key to evolution under Ten Haga.

“The start of the season was a bit difficult,” he said. “After that, we started playing great football, winning matches.

“We had a new manager and new players, so we needed a little time to understand how the coach wants us to play, but I think we are moving in the right direction, winning games and playing very well.”

The fans hope that the extra time on the training field will serve as an incentive for the players who missed participating in the World Cup.

At the moment, De Gea joins Donny van de Beek and Anthony Elange in India, supporting the United We Play initiative.

The goal of the company is to support grassroots football in India and inspire young talents throughout the region, and this is the third season.

If United can continue to dictate the rules of the game, press high and keep the ball in dangerous areas, they will inspire fans around the world when their season resumes.