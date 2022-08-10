David Carr named the number one cornerback in the NFL

In 2021, nine cornerbacks made it to the Pro Bowl and four received All-Pro awards. But which NFL cornerback is the best of the best?

On Tuesday, NFL analyst David Carr released his list of the NFL’s top 10 defensive backs. To the surprise of many, he didn’t have Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey as his top pick.

Instead, Carr chose Los Angeles Chargers quarterback J.C. Jackson as his main cornerback. Carr explained that given his high league results since 2019 and the best pass rating in the league over that period, he is the best in the league.

Through NFL.com:

“As the Rams’ defensive coordinator in 2020, Brandon Staley, who is now entering his second season as the Chargers’ head coach, oversaw the league’s best defense, and that year he had a real No. 1 cornerback (Jalen Ramsey). I have to believe that this played a role in the Chargers’ decision to sign Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract this offseason. , He is the type of player that quarterbacks are afraid to throw to, because even if the receiver has a pitch to Jackson, he’s still not open. Of the players who have had at least 100 goals since 2019, Jackson has allowed 46.3 league minimums. passer rating, while no other such player allows a passer rating below 60 in this range on PFF. He will significantly improve the Chargers’ division, which ranked 29th in defense performance in 2021.”

J.C. Jackson spent his first four seasons with the New England Patriots, steadily improving over time. However, 2021 was his masterpiece, as he scored a league-record 23 passes defended and eight interceptions.

For his efforts, Jackson received Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro awards. He also landed a major contract with the Chargers after joining them as a free agent on a five-year, $82.5 million contract.

Suffice it to say that people are looking forward to Jackson in 2022.

Will J.C. Jackson live up to the Chargers’ expectations this season?