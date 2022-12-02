David Byrne Shares New Christmas Song “Fat Man’s Comin”

David Byrne shared a new holiday song “Fat Man’s Comin”.

The track, which you can listen to below, was written while working on a joint album with St. Vincent “Love This Giant”. It was produced by Jherek Bischoff.

“I’ve always wanted to write a holiday song,” the former Talking Heads frontman said in a press release (via Consequence). “I wouldn’t call it a Christmas carol, since visiting Santa (formerly known as Saint Nicholas, who mostly punished) seems to have turned into a more secular consumer moment than a religious or spiritual affair.”

The track is available on Bandcamp under the “pay as much as you can” model here, and all proceeds will go to Reasons To Be Cheerful, a publication dedicated only to good news, which Byrne founded in 2019.

Meanwhile, Byrne recently took part in an album dedicated to abortion rights, along with artists such as Pearl Jam, R.E.M. and Wet Foot.

The compilation LP – “Good Music to Ensure Safe Access to Abortion for Everyone” also includes further works from Death Cab For Cutie, Animal Collective, My Morning Jacket, Fleet Foxes, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Mac DeMarco, Ty Segall, Amanda Shires. and Jason Isbell.

100 percent of the proceeds went to nonprofit organizations working to provide access to abortion services, including Brigid Alliance, a referral—based service that provides travel, food, accommodation, child care and other logistical support for people seeking an abortion., which works with the Abortion Care Network for support of independent abortion clinics.

This followed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year, which meant that abortion would no longer be protected as a federal right in the U.S. for the first time since 1973, and each state would be able to decide individually whether to restrict or prohibit abortions.