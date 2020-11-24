David Berry criticized the production of the show for this

All Outlander fans are waiting for the premiere of season 6 of the show to continue watching the story of Jamie and Claire, however, actor David Berry has revealed a criticism about the changes that the production of the series makes.

The actor who plays the character of Lord John Gray on the Outlander series, David Berry, has questioned the decisions that the producers of the show have made. Berry explained what it’s like to work on the set of the show:

“I feel like they do this a lot at Outlander, you’ll learn it, maybe if you’re lucky, a week in advance and then they rewrite you like last night.”

“It just messes up your ensemble, the way you remember your lines, like it really reconfigures everything and throws a wrench into the works.”

Apparently the production of the series has been making drastic last minute decisions changing the scripts and scenes.

But the actor makes this reference for one of his scenes in the fifth season, in which he sees Brianna Fraser with Roger MacKenzie, in which it was his first time acting with the actor.

“I think we did a reading together or something, but we never did anything and that was it, but this was the first time we were doing a scene together.”

So far it is known that actor David Berry resigned from his role as Lord John at the end of the fifth season and it is not known if he will return. After posting on his Instagram page: “I don’t like goodbyes, tears or sighs.”

But so far it has not been confirmed by anyone, if he really has left the Outlander series. Everyone hopes to see the actor again alongside his role for season 6 of the show.



