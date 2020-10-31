Netflix, which likes to shoot documentaries of famous people, has reached an agreement with the world-famous British football player David Beckham for its own documentary. The figure in the details of the agreement is astonishing.

David Beckham signs with Netflix for documentary

According to the allegations in the British press, Netflix has reached an agreement with David Beckham, one of the living legends of football, to shoot its own documentary. The company allegedly made a deal worth a total of £ 16 million with Beckham and his family.

It will be a documentary featuring Beckham’s entire life, starting from the infrastructure, to the Miami CF club he bought after he had his heyday at Manchester United and continued his active football life in Real Madrid, Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

It is expected that David and Victoria Beckham’s family life will be discussed more broadly in the documentary, which will include the whole family. In addition to David Beckham, former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville will be included in the documentary.



