David Beckham icon in FIFA 21: Statistics of his three cards

Electronic Arts publishes the statistics of the English player in its three versions, including the average and its values ​​in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Electronic Arts has released the statistics of the three ICON cards of David Beckham in FIFA 21. After revealing the sponsorship agreement that leads the English star to be the visible face of the formerly known as FIFA 21 Standard Edition (now FIFA 21 Beckham Edition), now we know what his stats are in Ultimate Team within the ICON 100 seal.

Its availability, from this December 4, coincides with the premiere of the next gen version of FIFA 21. As we can see, the PRIME version has an average of 92 points, while the base version of David’s ICON card Beckham has 89 points of valuation and the average, finally, of 87 points.

How to get David Beckham in FIFA 21

Regarding how to get David Beckham and his ICON cards in FIFA 21, it is very simple: all FIFA 21 owners who play the title from December 15 and before January 15, 2021 will receive a David item totally free Unique, non-transferable Beckham to be added to our FUT squad as an ICON; specifically in his version of the 03/04 season, when he made his LaLiga debut with Real Madrid CF. The base and half ICON cards will be displayed in the envelopes starting this Friday, December 4.

FIFA 21 launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X this December 4

FIFA 21 launches around the world this December 4 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S completely free for those who have already purchased it on PS4 or Xbox One, with the exception that it must be done before it goes live. FIFA 22 on sale in 2021. We tell you everything here.

The differences between FIFA 21 in its version for PS4 and Xbox One compared to the one made from scratch for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S is really surprising on a technical level. From Meristation we have already been able to see first-hand what EA’s football simulator looks like in the new generation.



